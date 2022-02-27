One dead, two injured in Minden crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering following a deadly crash on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers got the call around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 to a single-vehicle crash at Taco Bell. A 2009 Kia Rio driven by La Porsha Fischer left the roadway and overturned multiple times, according to the Minden Police Association (MPA).

No one was wearing seatbelts, according to the MPA. One person had to be extricated from under the vehicle.

Early morning crash injuries 2, kills 1 Around 4am Sunday Feb 27, 2022, Minden PD was notified of a single vehicle... Posted by Minden Police Association on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Both passengers were taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.