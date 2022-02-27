Man, woman injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman are recovering following an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 to the 2900 block of Meadow Avenue in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to SPD’s major incident report, someone in a red vehicle drove by the couple and fired shots.

The pair were sent to a Shreveport hospital; their injuries were determined as non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

