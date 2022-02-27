Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man, woman injured in early morning shooting

The incident remains under investigation
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man and a woman are recovering following an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 to the 2900 block of Meadow Avenue in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

According to SPD’s major incident report, someone in a red vehicle drove by the couple and fired shots.

The pair were sent to a Shreveport hospital; their injuries were determined as non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic image.
Coroner names woman killed in Bert Kouns crash
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman disappears from Bossier City casino

Latest News

MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman disappears from Bossier City casino
Caddo coroner identifies Shreveport woman killed in crash
Caddo coroner identifies Shreveport woman killed in crash
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Alabama woman disappears from Bossier City casino
2 wounded in drive-by shooting on Meadow Avenue
2 wounded in drive-by shooting on Meadow Avenue
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Greenwood teenager goes missing