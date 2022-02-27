Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Krewe of Omega parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles

In 1872, the Grand Duke Alexis arrived in America for a tour of the United States that happened...
In 1872, the Grand Duke Alexis arrived in America for a tour of the United States that happened to coincide with Mardi Gras. The Duke’s welcoming committee handed out beads colored purple, green, and gold, color choices that stuck.(Storyblocks)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Krewe of Omega parade filled downtown streets with candy, beads, and toys.

Kids were stocking up and filling backpacks to add to their collection. It’s one of the many parades to hit the streets of Lake Charles after a year of no Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’re super excited to be here this year,” attendee Rebekah Hunt said. “We just bought our house in Lake Charles so we were super excited to bring our friends here and share this experience with them.”

Friends are coming from high and low. Some came a state over from Texas, others traveled all the way from the East Coast - all to get a glimpse at a good old fashioned Mardi Gras.

“We just wanted to come check it out,” attendee Katie Sallis said. “We have a friend who’s from the area.”

“This is actually our first time doing Louisiana Mardi Gras,” Carlos Valladares said. “We’re excited to be out here in Lake Charles. We caught the back half of one of the parades already now we’re trying to catch the front half so hopefully we get some more beads, some more toys. [The] kids are having fun.”

Joining in on Saturday’s festivities was the Krewe of Barkus, taking their own parade route while showing off their furry friends.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic image.
Coroner names woman killed in Bert Kouns crash
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman disappears from Bossier City casino

Latest News

MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Woman disappears from Bossier City casino
Caddo coroner identifies Shreveport woman killed in crash
Caddo coroner identifies Shreveport woman killed in crash
MISSING: Tanis Lynn Davis, 46, of Dozier, Ala., stands 5′4″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
Alabama woman disappears from Bossier City casino
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Greenwood teenager goes missing
MISSING: Kyra Wilson, 15, of Greenwood, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown...
Caddo Parish girl goes missing