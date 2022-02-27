Getting Answers
City of Ruston announces an upcoming road closure

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston has announced an upcoming street closure happening Tuesday.

According to Mayor Ronny Walker, S. Bonner Street between E. Colorado Avenue and E. Arizona Avenue will be closed to the traffic on Mar. 1, 2022. The closure will last from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Walker says the closure is necessary to allow for tree removal.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

