Caddo Parish girl goes missing

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish teenager has gone missing.

Greenwood police issued a notice Sunday afternoon asking for help finding her.

They say 15-year-old Kyra Wilson last was seen about 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at her home in Greenwood.

The teen stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and gray eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Wilson to call Greenwood police at (318) 938-5554 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.