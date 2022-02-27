Coroner names woman killed in Bert Kouns crash
Another received non-life-threatening injuries.
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman is dead following a crash late Saturday night.
Melinda P. Marshall, 71, died just after midnight at the Shreveport hospital where she was taken following the crash.
Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to the 1900 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s just east of Willis-Knighton Pierremont.
Another person involved in the crash received non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.