Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the remains of a man missing for almost seven years have been found and identified.

Kenneth Wayne Cole was 32-years-old at the time he was reported missing in Nov. 2015. He was positively identified through DNA following the discovery of a skull on Aug. 11, 2021. The skull was found in a wooded area off Financial Plaza Drive, west of Highway 3132.

Investigators with the coroner’s office, Shreveport police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.

The skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. In early Feb. 2022, a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was determined to be Cole’s. SPD notified his family and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, who originally investigated Cole’s disappearance.

As of now, the cause of death has not been determined.

