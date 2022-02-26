Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015

Kenneth Cole
Kenneth Cole(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the remains of a man missing for almost seven years have been found and identified.

Kenneth Wayne Cole was 32-years-old at the time he was reported missing in Nov. 2015. He was positively identified through DNA following the discovery of a skull on Aug. 11, 2021. The skull was found in a wooded area off Financial Plaza Drive, west of Highway 3132.

Investigators with the coroner’s office, Shreveport police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.

The skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. In early Feb. 2022, a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was determined to be Cole’s. SPD notified his family and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, who originally investigated Cole’s disappearance.

As of now, the cause of death has not been determined.

RELATED: Caddo Parish family, detectives still searching for man missing 6 years now

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A male in his 20s was shot behind a recreation center in the 4400 block of Rosary Lane in...
Gun battle on foot on Rosary Lane leaves 2 men fighting for their lives
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A shooting victim showed up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street in...
Driver shot once in his upper back

Latest News

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Remains of Kenneth Cole found
Remains of Kenneth Cole found
Monoclonal infusion center closing
Monoclonal infusion center closing
SFD investigates 4 recent fires
SFD investigates 4 recent fires