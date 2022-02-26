Rain lingers overnight; drier on Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! It’s finally the weekend and the weather seems like it wants us to relax by starting off with a rainy and dreary start to the weekend.

This evening the rain sticks around into the overnight hours but lightens up by early Sunday as you head out the door for work or church. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s all across the ArkLaTex.

Sunday will be a much better day with drier conditions around. Morning lows are in the 30s, but afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clods on Sunday will continue to decrease throughout the day with sunnier weather on the way for Monday.

Also expect Sunday to be a fairly breezy day at times. Winds will blow around 5-10mph with gusts as high as 20mph. Overnight lows are dropping way back down again freezing and just above.

The sunshine and beautiful weather looks to continue and only get better for your Monday! There may be a few passing clouds at times later in the day, but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will also warm up to the 60s! Should be an excellent start to the work week!

Even Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly dry if not completely. There will be a more clouds on Tuesday, then less clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures should be in the 60s Tuesday and the 70s by Wednesday!

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will have limited cloud cover with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the 70s.

