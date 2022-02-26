Getting Answers
La. lieutenant governor serves as grand marshal for Krewe of Gemini parade

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser serves as grand marshal of Krewe of Gemini parade.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser serves as grand marshal of Krewe of Gemini parade.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras celebrations aren’t exclusive to south Louisiana. Many celebrations are underway in our corner of the state as well!

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is in town on Saturday, Feb. 26 to serve as the grand marshal for the Krewe of Gemini’s parade. He says people travel to Shreveport from nearby areas to celebrate Mardi Gras, and that he hopes the trend continues for other major events.

“We started years ago, before COVID, promoting family-friendly safe and affordable Mardi Gras all over Louisiana. A lot of people didn’t know, they thought Mardi Gras was just New Orleans. We saw great improvements in the out of town visitors coming to all of Louisiana to enjoy Mardi Gras,” he said.

