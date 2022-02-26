Getting Answers
Krewe of Diamondhead’s Mardi Gras parade a big lure for families

The 2022 Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade is always a family friendly event with both traditional parade floats and decorated golf carts.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST
DIMAONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Diamondhead held its annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday, and hundreds of people showed up for the party.

From the community center to the country club, this parade route makes its way through the heart of Diamondhead’s residential area, making it a very family-friendly event.

Louisiana native William Rose and his wife say that’s a big reason why they keep coming back each year.

“We love the Gulf Coast. This is the second year we have come to this parade. We like the atmosphere,” Rose said.

Toys, beads, and candy flew off the floats. Some even handed out balloons to children. Ashley Ray, who was there with her family, said she likes how this smaller parade gives kids a little more freedom to just be kids.

“There are usually kids running around, throwing their footballs, having a good time. Everyone is really safe around here,” Ray said.

The theme of this year’s festival was “Around the World.” Many of the floats were inspired by different countries. United States, Mexico, and Brazil were some of the countries that were featured.

This year the parade was led by King Joe Doyle and Queen Cheryl Doyle. And serving as Parade Marshal was former Saints Quarterback John Fourcade.

