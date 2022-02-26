Fire at Lotte Chemical plant contained; no injuries reported

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - A compressor fire at the Lotte Chemical facility near I-210 Saturday afternoon has been contained, according to Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The fire was out by the time emergency agencies responded. No injuries were reported and there is no offsite impact, Senegal said.

Smoke from Lotte Chemical seen from I-210. (KPLC Viewer)

The following is a statement from Lotte Chemical:

“At approximately 2 PM a fire broke out at the LACC plant near a compressor. Emergency response crews from Lotte Chemical and Westlake Chemical quickly had the fire under control. There were no injuries reported and all employees have been accounted for. There is no imminent threat to local residents or industries.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.