Boys high school basketball playoffs recap
Captain Shreve, BTW, Woodlawn, and Huntington all headline a furious first day of playoffs
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Woodlawn tops Livonia, 77-61
Booker T Washington beats Breaux Bridge, 56-52
Captain Shreve defeats Live Oak, 62-41
Huntington defeats Tioga, 72-45
Bossier blows out Green Oaks 89-22
Natchitoches Central wins 61-49 over Denham Springs
West Monroe over Southwood 59-53
Mandeville tops Airline, 52-40
