Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boys high school basketball playoffs recap

Captain Shreve, BTW, Woodlawn, and Huntington all headline a furious first day of playoffs
Woodlawn vs. Livonia Boys HSBB
Woodlawn vs. Livonia Boys HSBB
By James Hadnot
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

Here’s a Recap of Local Boys Playoff Action

Woodlawn tops Livonia, 77-61

Booker T Washington beats Breaux Bridge, 56-52

Captain Shreve defeats Live Oak, 62-41

Huntington defeats Tioga, 72-45

Bossier blows out Green Oaks 89-22

Natchitoches Central wins 61-49 over Denham Springs

West Monroe over Southwood 59-53

Mandeville tops Airline, 52-40

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
A male in his 20s was shot behind a recreation center in the 4400 block of Rosary Lane in...
Gun battle on foot on Rosary Lane leaves 2 men fighting for their lives
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A shooting victim showed up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street in...
Driver shot once in his upper back

Latest News

Sean Payton gestures during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton in negotiations for TV deal with Fox Sports
Brian Kelly is set to introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb....
Brian Kelly introduces new LSU coaching staff
Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles has interviewed for the vacant offensive...
Former Baylor football coach Art Briles hired by Grambling State as offensive coordinator
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis
Brad Davis describes journey to becoming an LSU football coach