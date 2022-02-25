Wet & cold Saturday then warmer weather returns

(KSLA) - The rain is back on Saturday and will be heavy at times. The rain combined with cold temperatures all day will make the day unideal to get outside at all. However, the warmer temperatures return next week.

Overnight, the rain will begin to ramp up again. There will mostly be some light rain until around sunrise. From there, I would expect some heavier downpours at times. Temperatures tonight will be getting cold again, cooling down to the lower to mid 30s.

This weekend will have a more rain, but not as much. Saturday will not be a pretty day. There will be a lot of rain. The shower activity will only be ramping up as the day wears on. So, it may start off with light, scattered showers, but will end with heavy and widespread downpours. It is not looking good for the Krewe of Gemini parade. I would have an indoor plan alternative for Saturday. Temperatures will also be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overall, Saturday is shaping up to be very nasty and gloomy. Perfect day to stay inside!

It should be much better Sunday. For one, the rain chance will be nice and low. The rain from Saturday night will be moving out by sunrise Sunday. There may also be some sunshine come by the afternoon! Temperatures will be on the cool side again, but will be starting to warm back up. Highs will be in the mid 50s. I would still recommend a jacket if you head out at all.

The sunshine and beautiful weather looks to continue and only get better for your Monday! There may be a few passing clouds at times later in the day, but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will also warm up to the 60s! Should be an excellent start to the work week!

Even Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly dry if not completely. There will be a more clouds on Tuesday, then less clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures should be in the 60s Tuesday and the 70s by Wednesday!

We will end the work week with more dry and quiet weather. Thursday and Friday will have limited cloud cover with basically no chance of rain. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the 70s.

Have a great weekend and get ready for much warmer and drier weather!

