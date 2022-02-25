Texarkana monoclonal infusion center closing due to decreased demand

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Regional Monoclonal Infusion Center in Bowie County will cease operation on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The facility began treating COVID-19 patients in Sept. of 2021, and was being funded by the State of Texas.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said the were seeing around 25 people a day during early weeks of operation. Now, that number has decreased to about two patients a day and doesn’t justify the cost of keeping it open.

“We have done over 2,200 infusions since we opened, so we think it has been quite successful. It’s been a good thing for Bowie County and our citizens,” said Howell.

He said the county will request the center be reopened if there is a need, but the final decision will be up to the state.

