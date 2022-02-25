SPD holds graduation ceremony for 85th Basic Training Class
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thirteen people will officially become officers with the Shreveport Police Department Friday, Feb. 25.
Chief Wayne Smith will administer the oath of office to the 13 new graduates during a ceremony Friday morning at 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. Two others from the Shreveport Fire Department and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are also participating in the graduation.
The new graduates of the 85th Basic Training Class are:
- Dakota McCall Bourdon
- Joe Loniel Brown Jr.
- Franklin Nicholas Bryant
- Maverick Ray Caldwell II
- Ashley Brooke Heflin
- Kaiser Chevalye Hunter Jr.
- Dustin Tyler Kennemer
- Brandon Lee Lang
- Hieu Minh Nguyen
- Shenita Marie Parks
- Adam Tyler Steorts
- Christopher Shea Thompson
- Abigail Deanna Trippett
- Caitlin Brianne Carothers (DPSO)
- Joseph Lee Norris (SFD)
