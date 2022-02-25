SPD holds graduation ceremony for 85th Basic Training Class

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thirteen people will officially become officers with the Shreveport Police Department Friday, Feb. 25.

Chief Wayne Smith will administer the oath of office to the 13 new graduates during a ceremony Friday morning at 600 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. Two others from the Shreveport Fire Department and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are also participating in the graduation.

The new graduates of the 85th Basic Training Class are:

Dakota McCall Bourdon

Joe Loniel Brown Jr.

Franklin Nicholas Bryant

Maverick Ray Caldwell II

Ashley Brooke Heflin

Kaiser Chevalye Hunter Jr.

Dustin Tyler Kennemer

Brandon Lee Lang

Hieu Minh Nguyen

Shenita Marie Parks

Adam Tyler Steorts

Christopher Shea Thompson

Abigail Deanna Trippett

Caitlin Brianne Carothers (DPSO)

Joseph Lee Norris (SFD)

