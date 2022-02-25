Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Not all home security systems created equal

It's possible for hackers to tamper with some home security systems.
It's possible for hackers to tamper with some home security systems.(Ring)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a frightening number: 2,121. That’s the total number of homes burglarized in Shreveport during the past two years. It’s a reality that’s leading more and more people to invest in a home security system. But not all security systems are completely secure.

So much of the world today is wired to the internet, from cell phones to laptops to home appliances. Yes, there is convenience to that smart technology, but it’s not without the risk of hacking. That includes home security systems designed to provide safety and peace of mind.

It’s a practice called jamming: a process would-be burglars use to keep security sensors on a window or door from working and triggering an alarm. While experts aren’t giving a step-by-step explanation of how hackers can do it, Consumer Reports recently tested 10 popular home security systems, and only half blocked jamming. Many of the systems don’t warn owners of the attempted attacks.

“Jamming is when a burglar or hacker blocks the wireless signal of a door sensor, window sensor, or motion sensor in a security system. That allows them to access your home without actually triggering the alarm,” said Dan Wroclawski, home editor for Consumer Reports.

According to Consumer Reports, Adobe Iota, Home Cove Security, Eufy Five Piece Home Alarm Kit, Ring Alarm, and SimpliSafe The Essentials are all susceptible to jamming hacks. But experts say if you have one of these systems, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should run out and get a new one. Each home alarm is still a good option, and they perform well on other tests like motion detection, ease of use, and setup.

No matter which alarm system you have, experts have one simple tip: don’t use the branded yard signs or decals that came with your home security system, since that could help a potential hacker. Instead, use generic signs and decals to ward off would-be burglars.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
A male in his 20s was shot behind a recreation center in the 4400 block of Rosary Lane in...
Gun battle on foot on Rosary Lane leaves 2 men fighting for their lives
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A shooting victim showed up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street in...
Driver shot once in his upper back

Latest News

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Remains of Kenneth Cole found
Remains of Kenneth Cole found
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
Monoclonal infusion center closing
Monoclonal infusion center closing
SFD investigates 4 recent fires
SFD investigates 4 recent fires