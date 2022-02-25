Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Oksana Markarova, Ukranian Ambassador to the U.S., pushes back against Russian assertion that it's a 'military operation.' (Source: CNN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the world watches the terror in Ukraine unfold, many people are wondering how they can assist in relief efforts.

During an interview with CNN, Oksana Makarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., asked for financial and humanitarian assistance from other nations.

Several organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine are asking for assistance and donations, according to NPR and Fortune.

A non-exhaustive list include:

The Federal Trade Commission reminds Americans to research charities before donating to verify it isn’t a scam. They recommend making the donation by credit card or check and to keep record of all your donations.

Another way to show support is to be wary of what you share on social media. The Associated Press reported disinformation about the Russian invasion is spiking, and it can be difficult to discern what information online is confirmed.

It is important to be skeptical of photos and videos you see on Facebook and to double-check the information is coming from a reputable source, such as major U.S. news outlets, many of whom are relying on Ukrainian sources and details from American intelligence.

Lastly, simply showing support online through Facebook posts and tweet can help show a united community behind Ukraine.

“Everyone should not only stand together with us, with supportive statements, which we value a lot, but also act together,” Makarova said in the interview.

The U.S. worries Ukraine's capital could fall in days. (CNN, POOL, RUSSIA 24, FACEBOOK, UKRAINE PRESIDENT, CHRISTOPHER MILLER VIA GOV ADVISER, FROM TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Kenneth Cole
Remains found in Shreveport identified as man missing since 2015
A male in his 20s was shot behind a recreation center in the 4400 block of Rosary Lane in...
Gun battle on foot on Rosary Lane leaves 2 men fighting for their lives
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A shooting victim showed up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street in...
Driver shot once in his upper back

Latest News

While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Remains of Kenneth Cole found
Remains of Kenneth Cole found