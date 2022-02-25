Black History: Former assistant attorney general makes new home at NSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Carmella Parker has worked as an attorney for over 18 years.

During her career, she served as an assistant attorney general and worked at a Fortune 100 company as an in-house corporate counsel.

She was also the first African-American woman to run for judge in Natchitoches Parish. In addition, she was also an inaugural class of Leadership Natchitoches — an immersive learning program for community leaders.

Now, moving into the world of academia at Northwestern State University, she holds the title of associate professor and coordinator of outreach and special projects.

With that being said, Parker also is the first African-American woman to earn tenure at NSU’s College of Business and Technology.

Outside of her work at NSU, she is the current president of Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches. She is also a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Natchitoches.

