100+ kids enjoy annual fishing derby at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An annual day of fishing in Texarkana brought smiles to children’s faces and warmed the hearts of the many volunteers who made it possible.

Texarkana Texas Police Department officer, Darren Jones, pulled in a nice catch while fishing at Spring Lake Park Friday morning (Feb. 25), but for Jones and others, it was being with the kids that was important.

“This is amazing getting out here and help them fish like this. Some of these kids just getting out here and doing this means a lot,” said Jones.

For the past 29 years, Texarkana Parks & Recreation has sponsored a fishing derby at Spring Lake Park. City leaders say the event is designed to physically and mentally challenge kids.

“And some of them come in and never even seen a fish or fish ever, and that way, they get to do it,” said Eddie Aulds with Texarkana Parks & Recreation. “I ordered 850 trout for this event and we put them in a net around the dock and allowed them to fish in it.”

Officials say more than 100 kids from the Texarkana area cast their lines into the lake, including Shelby Smith.

“I got three fishes,” Smith said.

This day of fun was made possible by several volunteers and local business sponsors.

