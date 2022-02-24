Getting Answers
YMCA of NWLA hosting panel discussion on improving Shreveport-Bossier

BHP Billiton YMCA
BHP Billiton YMCA(YMCA of Northwest Louisiana)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Why should we care about the Shreveport-Bossier area?

That’s the question being posed and discussed during a panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is facilitating the conversation inside the gymnasium at its BHP location, located at 3455 Knight St. just off Clyde Fant Parkway.

Four local leaders with diverse professional backgrounds are going to be putting their minds together to tackle ways to improve the quality of life in Shreveport-Bossier. The panelists will also highlight the importance of local volunteerism and philanthropy.

W. Clinton (Bubba) Rasberry Jr., a past chairman of the Louisiana Board of Regents, Sylvia Goodman, who helped found Sci-Port and the Robinson Film Center, Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson, and Dr. Wanda Thomas, associate dean of admissions for LSU Health Shreveport, will be present.

The conversation is free and open the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions during the last 30 minutes of the discussion.

