SPD partners with Jeep club as precaution for severe weather events

Jeep owner helping others out of the snow.
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police now have new wheels on the road to help in case of another winter storm.

SPD has partnered with the Trail Lizards Jeep Club. If inclement weather makes travel difficult like it did in Feb. 2021, the club will help police, fire personnel, employees at area hospitals and other medical facilities get to and from work.

“When you own a Jeep, it’s kind of an addicting thing. You want to have trials, the mud, the rocks, the bad roads. When the snow came around, it was just another opportunity for us to take our Jeeps out. Then we found that there was a need out there for people being able to get around,” club member Thomas Glenn said. “Because we’re from the South, we’re not used to this type of weather and we’ve had it for a week and there was a lot of people suffering.”

The Jeep club has more than 100 members.

