Quick break in the rain Friday before more returns Saturday

(KSLA) - The nasty wet weather we have been dealing with will soon take a break. There may even be a little sunshine! However, the clouds and rain return Saturday that may ruin some outdoor plans.

This evening will still be cloudy and gloomy. There will still be some lingering showers in parts of the viewing area. Mostly around Northwest Louisiana. If you are heading out at all, I would take the umbrella. Temperatures will also be cold still. After not warming up much during the day, it will continue to remain chilly through the evening. It should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but will feel like the lower to mid 30s. Stay warm!

Overnight, the rain will be pushing south. Eventually it will get outside of the ArkLaTex. So, we may wake up Friday to some dry weather! There will still be a lot of clouds around though. Temperatures will be cooling down to the lower to mid 30s.

Friday will be a bit drier but maybe not completely dry. A couple light and isolated showers will be possible. I only have a 10% chance of rain. This still provides a nice time to dry up real quick. There should also be some more sunshine mixing in as well! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s. So another chilly day is expected.

This weekend will have a more rain, but not as much. Saturday is the day to watch. That same cold front still has not moved yet, and an upper-level disturbance will be riding along that front, bringing a round of showers. I would have an indoor plan alternative for Saturday. It is not looking good for the Krewe of Gemini parade. Temperatures will also be in the 40s. It should be much better Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side but will be starting to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 50s. I would still recommend a jacket if you head out at all.

THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!! The wet weather will be going away by the beginning of next week! The sunshine should also be back for Monday making it a very pretty day! Temperatures will also return to the 60s.

Even Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly dry if not completely. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but with no rain, it will still help to dry things up. Temperatures should be in the 60s Tuesday and the 70s by Wednesday!

Have a great rest of the week! Hang in there a couple more days for the better weather!

