Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ouachita Parish mother and 2-year-old reported missing

Krystal Hebron, 29, and Diamond Hebron, 2
Krystal Hebron, 29, and Diamond Hebron, 2(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish mother and her 2-year-old child have been reported missing.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning, “Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person, Krystal Hebron, of West Monroe. Krystal is described as a White female, age 29, 5′-6″ tall and weighing 150 lbs. She is believed accompanied by her 2-year-old daughter, Diamond Hebron. Family members have not heard from Krystal in several days.

“Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Krystal Hebron and/or her daughter is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A male in his 20s was shot behind a recreation center in the 4400 block of Rosary Lane in...
Gun battle on foot on Rosary Lane leaves 2 men fighting for their lives
A shooting victim showed up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street in...
Driver shot once in his upper back
Fire damaged a house in the 100 block of Lister Street in Shreveport on the night of Feb. 23,...
3 people escape house fire unhurt
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

Latest News

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Monoclonal infusion center closing
Monoclonal infusion center closing
SFD investigates 4 recent fires
SFD investigates 4 recent fires
SFD suspects 3 of 4 morning fires started by squatters trying to keep warm
SPD graduation ceremony for 85th basic training class
SPD graduation ceremony for 85th basic training class