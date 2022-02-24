More winter weather possible Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track more unsettled weather for the ArkLaTex as we deal with a stalled frontal boundary through just to the south of the ArkLaTex. More moisture will be running along that front bringing additional showers for most and the potential for sleet and freezing rain, especially this morning for the northern edge of the viewing area. Temperatures will be very much still on the chilly side today with highs in the 30s and 40s with only slightly warmer temperatures Friday. This weekend we are tracking more wet weather Saturday afternoon and evening as yet more moisture will flare up and move along the front keeping our temperatures down. We should dry out and clear out later Sunday with milder weather returning as we head into next week.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you will need to bundle up as we are dealing with more cold and damp conditions this morning across the region. Temperatures are down in the 30s all across the ArkLaTex with the northern edge of the region at or below freezing. As we go through the morning hours you can expect more showers to flare up, especially across the northern tier of the viewing area where sleet and freezing rain is possible and when have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect. As we get later in the day we should see our temperatures creep up all across the region and this could help bring down the icing threat for the northern ArkLaTex. Later in the day showers should move from northwest to southeast through the region, finally clearing out during the evening hours. Highs today will be generally in the 30s and 40s with possible 50s along the southern edge of the ArkLaTex.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more damp and chilly weather on tap for the region. We should see a break on Friday as we dry out and could even see a little sunshine as well. Temperatures will rebound slightly with highs right around the 50 degree mark. Highs will be falling again though as we head into the weekend thanks to more wet weather likely on the way Saturday afternoon and evening.

Clouds will roll back in during the evening hours Friday followed by showers moving in during the morning hours Saturday and continuing throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures with the rain will be on the chilly side with highs in the mid and upper 40s. So if you are heading to the Krewe of Gemini parade it will probably be a good idea to layer up. Once we get to Sunday we are expecting our weather to improve especially during the afternoon hours. Showers could be possible early, but clearing is expected later in the day along with temperatures beginning to moderate and moving back up into the mid-50s. So you should be in better shape for the Krewe of Highland parade.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking drier and warmer weather on the way for the region. Temperatures will rebound back up to near the 60 degree mark on Monday with temperatures making a run at 70 by the time we get to Wednesday. We could see ample cloud cover Tuesday, but no rain chances are expected the first half of the week. Overall next week should be markedly improved for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, get ready for another chilly and damp day for the region! Have a great Thursday!

