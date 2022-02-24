Louisiana leaders react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

“In 2022, we are witnessing cyberattacks, missiles, bombs, tanks and fighter jets invade a sovereign European country with democratically-elected leaders. This is why we must not abandon President Reagan’s vision of peace through strength. What we are seeing in Ukraine is a world away from Thibodaux, but every Louisianan — every American will be affected by Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion. We will see higher gasoline and energy costs in Thibodaux, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Monroe and across our nation. European leaders, backed by NATO, must immediately impose crippling sanctions on Russia and any complicit country and they must isolate and contain Putin with bright red lines. Those that love freedom must make clear that we will defend and protect it — Putin’s ego-centric, Hitler-like hallucinations of reassembling the Soviet Union are simply a bad trip.”