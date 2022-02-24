Former Baylor football coach Art Briles hired by Grambling State as offensive coordinator

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Grambling State has hired former Baylor head football coach, Art Briles, as their new offensive coordinator.

A Grambling State spokesperson confirmed the news to KWTX on Thursday. It was first reported by KTAL in Shreveport.

Briles hasn’t coached in college since being fired from Baylor University in 2016, after an investigation involving sexual assault by Baylor football players.

In August, an NCAA investigation identified three unreported incidents of sexual assault or domestic violence involving players and concluded those instances of non-reporting did not constitute impermissible benefits to the players “because of a campus-wide culture of nonreporting.”

But, because of the finding that failure to report allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence was campus-wide, the seven-member panel, as a result “could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked intuitional control, largely because those allegations were specifically tied to the underlying allegations that ultimately did not result in violations.”

“The NCAA’s decision today clears the way for Mr. Briles to return to coaching college football,” said Scott Tompsett, a Kansas City, Mo. attorney who represents the former coach.

“Art Briles has been completely exonerated and cleared of all NCAA violations alleged against him. As the NCAA Committee on Infractions explained, the conduct at issue was pervasive and widespread throughout the Baylor campus, and it was condoned or ignored by the highest levels of Baylor’s leadership,” he said.

