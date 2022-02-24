Driver shot once in his upper back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was driving his sister’s two-door car when he was shot once in his upper back, authorities say.

He was sitting up and talking when he was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment, according to an officer on the scene.

Shreveport police learned of the shooting when someone called 911 to report that the victim had shown up at his family’s residence in the 1700 block of Peach Street, the officer said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show that was about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

That’s when a Shreveport Fire Department medic unit responded to the scene between Willie Mays Street and Audrey Lane.

Police, who initially sent five units there, said they were told the shooting occurred elsewhere.

“From his statement, it occurred at a different location; and he mentioned Legardy (Street) and Willie Mays,” the officer said.

That intersection is about a half mile east of the Peach Street address.

“He is not for sure if a car drove by him and fired or if someone was standing on the side of the road or in a field and fired.”

There’s evidence that the sister’s car was struck once by gunfire right behind the driver’s door.

