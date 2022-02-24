Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped 90% in the last 6 weeks

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down dramatically since January.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the US since mid-January, according to new data.

Johns Hopkins University said over a six-week period, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000.

Average daily case rates are back down to the level seen last November, right before the omicron variant was confirmed in the U.S.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also falling. The Department of Health and Human Services says there are currently about 53,000 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals – about a third of the number of patients hospitalized in January.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating reports of gunfire at Northwood II apartments on Grimmett...
2 females shot at apartment complex on Grimmett Drive
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Shreveport-Bossier City...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Shreveport metro area
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Ukraine loses Chernobyl site in Russia attack; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with new sanctions, says Putin ‘chose’ war
More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot