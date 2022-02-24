Baker Police asking for help in search for missing 16-year-old

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help in searching for missing 16-year-old, Xavier Johnson.

Officials state that Johnson left his residence on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at around 8 p.m. and was on foot, walking west on Lavey Lane, near the Chaleur subdivision. A short time later it was reported that Johnson was seen catching a ride with an unknown person in a vehicle, with no description of was available.

Johnson is a Black male and 5-foot-7, approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, no shoes, dark-colored basketball shorts, and black socks.

Baker Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson. If anyone has seen or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.