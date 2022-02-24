Getting Answers
All 9 crew members rescued from burning jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. LA (KPLC) - All nine people aboard a decommissioned jackup rig that caught fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, have been rescued, Coast Guard officials said.

The nine were rescued by helicopter by a Coast Guard crew out of Houston, according to Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Dickinson, with Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur. All nine were checked out by emergency medical responders and no injuries were reported, he said.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire on the Pride Wisconsin jackup rig around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Dickinson said. As of 4:30 p.m., it was under control, but continuing to smolder. There are no restrictions for the ship channel.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, Dickinson said.

