3 people escape house fire unhurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people escaped a house fire unhurt after someone smelled smoke.

Fire crews were summoned to the 100 block of Lister Street in Shreveport at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Flames were shooting out of the dwelling when firefighters arrived on the scene between Centenary Boulevard and Alexander Avenue.

A person in a house next door was told to evacuate temporarily due to the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.