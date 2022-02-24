Getting Answers
3 people escape house fire unhurt

A neighbor was told to evacuate temporarily due to the flames
Fire damaged a house in the 100 block of Lister Street in Shreveport on the night of Feb. 23, 2022.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Doug Warner
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people escaped a house fire unhurt after someone smelled smoke.

Fire crews were summoned to the 100 block of Lister Street in Shreveport at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Flames were shooting out of the dwelling when firefighters arrived on the scene between Centenary Boulevard and Alexander Avenue.

A person in a house next door was told to evacuate temporarily due to the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

