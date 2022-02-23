Winter chill is back in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! I hope all of you enjoyed the warm weather we had over the past few days because that is history as much colder air has moved in behind the cold front. Temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, and you shouldn’t expect much of a rebound later today. We are also expecting some scattered showers along with the potential for a wintry mix across the northern tier of the region. More wet weather is on the way Thursday as a slow developing low moves along the stalled frontal boundary. While we should dry out somewhat Friday the cold temperatures stick around, and more wet weather is likely on the way over the weekend later Saturday as yet another weather system move along the front. We should finally dry out later Sunday with warmer air returning as we head into next week.

We are tracking the potential for light ice accumulation across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a parka and potentially an umbrella as well. We are tracking light scattered showers to start moving into the region later this morning and to continue throughout the afternoon hours and into the evening. Across the northernmost ArkLaTex Winter Weather Advisories are in effect as a light wintry mix is possible with minimal amounts of ice accumulation. Temperatures will vary fairly significantly with highs in the low to mid-30s across the north and low 50s for the southern tier of the ArkLaTex.

As we head towards the weekend we are tracking more wet weather on the way as we watch a developing low slowly move along the stalled frontal boundary just to our south. There is some potential that temperatures could rebound noticeably across the central and southern ArkLaTex Thursday as the wind direction briefly shifts to back out of the south. Either way expect on and off rain throughout the day along with below average temperatures until the later evening hours when the rain finally clears out of the ArkLaTex. While we will still deal with clouds Friday and perhaps and isolated shower our weather will improve and most will stay dry with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking more rain followed by rebounding temperatures. Saturday will not exactly be the best day is you’re looking to catch some Mardi Gras action as we are tracking yet another weather maker to move through the region starting later in the morning and continuing through the rest of the day into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low 50s along with rain possible all afternoon and evening. Sunday should see better weather move along with slightly warmer temperatures. As we head into next week we are tracking temperatures to continue to rebound into the low and mid-60s along with sunshine expected early in the week.

In the meantime, bundle up and get ready for some chilly weather this morning! Have a great Wednesday

