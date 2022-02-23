La. mom, who is a twin, gives birth to 2nd set of twins on Tuesday, 2/22/22

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One north Louisiana family appears to be closer to the number 2 than could even be possible.

At St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Megan Wilkins gave birth to 2 babies, twins, on Tuesday, 2/22/22 -- the day now playfully known as “Twosday.”

Such a thing would be extremely rare on its own, but it doesn’t stop there. Wilkins says this is actually her 2ND set of twins. And get this, Wilkins says she is also a twin.

To recap: Mom, who is a twin, gave birth to her 2nd set of twins (2 babies) on 2/22/22, which also happened to be on a Tuesday.

A picture posted on Facebook shows Wilkins’ two babies together, side-by-side. One is wearing a little blue cap and one a little pink cap.

KNOE visited with the Monroe area family Wednesday and they introduced us to Ella Brook Wilkins and Matthew Forest Wilkins.

Given the number of twos involved in their birth, one would expect the newborns to have the cards stacked in their favor, if one believed in such things.

The twins were also born during a week full of palindrome dates. That is to say, those dates are read the same forward and backward.

While we may never again get the chance to see twins born on a Tuesday date filled with twos, it did actually happen more than once that day. A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Hopefully, this rare occurrence marks the beginning of some very lucky lives!

