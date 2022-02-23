Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. mom, who is a twin, gives birth to 2nd set of twins on Tuesday, 2/22/22

Twins Ella Brook Wilkins and Matthew Forest Wilkins were born in Monroe, Louisiana on 2/22/22.
Twins Ella Brook Wilkins and Matthew Forest Wilkins were born in Monroe, Louisiana on 2/22/22.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One north Louisiana family appears to be closer to the number 2 than could even be possible.

At St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Megan Wilkins gave birth to 2 babies, twins, on Tuesday, 2/22/22 -- the day now playfully known as “Twosday.”

Such a thing would be extremely rare on its own, but it doesn’t stop there. Wilkins says this is actually her 2ND set of twins. And get this, Wilkins says she is also a twin.

To recap: Mom, who is a twin, gave birth to her 2nd set of twins (2 babies) on 2/22/22, which also happened to be on a Tuesday.

A picture posted on Facebook shows Wilkins’ two babies together, side-by-side. One is wearing a little blue cap and one a little pink cap.

KNOE visited with the Monroe area family Wednesday and they introduced us to Ella Brook Wilkins and Matthew Forest Wilkins.

Given the number of twos involved in their birth, one would expect the newborns to have the cards stacked in their favor, if one believed in such things.

Good things come in TWOS! Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health network experienced some miracle births today, on...

Posted by Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The twins were also born during a week full of palindrome dates. That is to say, those dates are read the same forward and backward.

While we may never again get the chance to see twins born on a Tuesday date filled with twos, it did actually happen more than once that day. A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Hopefully, this rare occurrence marks the beginning of some very lucky lives!

Plentiful Palindromes in February
Plentiful Palindromes in February(WTOK)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center
Shreveport police are investigating reports of gunfire at Northwood II apartments on Grimmett...
2 females shot at apartment complex on Grimmett Drive
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street bridge
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in Marshall.
Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Marshall to encourage voting in primary
One mother's mission to make sure her child was eating healthy food has turned into a business.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Tre’s Lunchbox
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.Pixabay
Professors share pollution concerns over oil and gas drilling in Caddo Parish
State Fire Marshal: Recent statewide burn ban rescinded