Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot has died, Slidell police say

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School(Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 6-year-old student has died after being struck by a truck in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School parking lot Wednesday evening (Feb. 23), according to Slidell police.

The incident happened during dismissal time when a group of students were attempting to cross the parking lot. A school staff member, who was assigned to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the parking lot, was controlling traffic at the time of the incident.

First responders arrived at Our Lady Lourdes of Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident.

The student was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that there is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or driving carelessly. The incident was classified as a tragic accident.

“The loss of a child is unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, the school, the first responders, and the entire Slidell community. This kind of tragedy affects us all,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The identity of the child has not been released yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center
Shreveport police are investigating reports of gunfire at Northwood II apartments on Grimmett...
2 females shot at apartment complex on Grimmett Drive
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street bridge
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

Latest News

Drilling wells getting closer to neighborhoods
Drilling wells getting closer to neighborhoods
Children under 5 being impacted by COVID-19 in La.
Children under 5 being impacted by COVID-19 in La.
Gov. Abbott stops in Marshall to encourage voting in primary election
Gov. Abbott stops in Marshall to encourage voting in primary election
A look at the history of soul food