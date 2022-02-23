Getting Answers
Source: Saints promote Nielsen & Richard to co-defensive coordinators

Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive...
Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive coordinator under Dennis Allen(center) . (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is staying in house for their next defensive coordinators. A league source confirms that Allen will make defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and secondary coach Kris Richard co-defensive coordinators.

“Done deal.” The source told FOX 8 sports.

Nielsen has been instrumental in the development of several past and present Saints defensive linemen like David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, and Marcus Davenport.

Richard became one of Allen’s trusted voices last season. He also was defensive coordinator in Seattle with the famed ‘legion of boom’ secondary.

It’s unknown who will call plays on game day, however, Allen suggested that he would likely still be calling plays despite being the head coach.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report Nielsen’s promotion.

