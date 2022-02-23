Getting Answers
Sarah Sanders, 4 Democrats among first to file to run for governor of Ark.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders(PBS NewsHour / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and four Democrats hoping to challenge her for Arkansas governor are among the first candidates to file for office in Arkansas this week.

Tuesday marked the start of the one-week filing period to run for state and federal office in Arkansas. Dozens of candidates appeared at the Capitol for the kickoff and to file paperwork. Sanders has been running for more than a year and already has $7 million in the bank.

Democrats face an uphill battle in Arkansas, where Republicans hold majority of both chambers of the Legislature, all statewide office and every seat in its congressional delegation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

