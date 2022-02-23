Qualifying underway for May 24 election in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Qualifying is underway in Arkansas’ May 24 party primary and non-partisan judicial election.

Candidates are filing for state offices, including governor, and for the state’s four congressional districts.

U.S. Senator John Boozman’s seat is also on the ballot. Candidates are also qualifying for state House and Senate seats. Those district lines have been redrawn for the upcoming election.

The deadline to qualify for the election is March 1.

Click here for more details about the upcoming election from the Arkansas Secretary of State.

