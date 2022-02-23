More cold and wet weather for a couple more days

(KSLA) - The cold and wet weather will continue for only a couple more days before improvements begin. Eventually the sunshine will be back and will help warm temperatures back up.

This evening will have a little more rain hang around. It will not rain everywhere, but I would have the umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will also remain cold. It will not cool down super fast once the sun sets, but since it’s already chilly, you will want to bundle up if you head out the door.

Overnight, I expect a little more rain. It will be more of the off and on activity we have been dealing with much of this week. So, if you get rain at your house tonight, it will not last too long. The rain may pick up in intensity by the morning hours. So I would be prepared for a could pockets of heavy rain on your morning commute. Temperatures will cool down to the freezing mark north of I-30. As you go south, it will only be slightly warmer and should still be in the 30s.

More rain looks likely as an upper-level disturbance will ride along a stalled cold front. I would definitely have the rain gear on Thursday. I have a 60% chance of rain for the day. Across the far northern ArkLaTex temperatures may cold enough for freezing rain to fall. Light icing is possible through Thursday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin and Red River counties in Texas along with McCurtain County, OK.

Thanks to a stalled cold front, temperatures Thursday will struggle to warm up. It will likely remain in the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s all day. A slight breeze will make it feel a little colder too! Keep that sweater and coat with you!

Friday will be a bit drier but maybe not completely dry. A couple light and isolated showers will be possible. There should also be some more sunshine mixing in as well. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s. So another chilly day is expected.

This weekend will have a more rain, but not as much. Saturday is the day to watch. That same cold front still has not moved yet, and an upper-level disturbance will be riding along that front, bringing a round of showers. I would have an indoor plan alternative for Saturday. It is not looking good for the Krewe of Gemini parade. Temperatures will also be in the 40s. It should be much better Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side but will be starting to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 50s. I would still recommend a jacket if you head out at all.

THERE IS LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!! The wet weather will be going away by the beginning of next week! The sunshine should also be back for Monday making it a very pretty day! Temperatures will also return to the 60s.

Even Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly dry if not completely. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but with no rain, it will still help to dry things up. Temperatures should be in the 60s Tuesday and the 70s by Wednesday!

Have a great week despite the gloomy weather! Hang in there a couple more days for the better weather!

