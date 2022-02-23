Man previously arrested for contractor fraud arrested again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man previously arrested for contractor fraud has been arrested again, according to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On March 16, 2021, the victim, who lives in East Baton Rouge Parish entered a contract valued at $12,250 with Tayler Braud.

Braud was hired to work on the homeowner’s patio area, install drainage in the backyard, along with several other projects.

Jail documents state Braud represented himself as the owner of Braud Brothers Electric & Construction, LLC and as a licensed contractor in the state of La.

Arrest records show the victim told authorities she wrote Braud a personal check for $6,125 up front, to cover the cost for buying the materials needed and would pay the remaining balance of $6,125 once the job was done.

Braud reportedly began some of the work but never returned to the home to finish the remainder of the contract.

June 24, 2021 was the last time the victim says the subcontractor was seen at the home.

Over the next three months, the victim tried unsuccessfully to contact Braud over the phone to resolve the matter.

The victim claims because of Braud’s actions, the homeowner lost a total of $5,525.

As of February 21, 2022, authorities say there are four additional complaints EBRSO is handling in connection to Braud.

