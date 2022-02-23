A look at the history of soul food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big hit down here in the South: soul food.

Many may eat it on a regular basis, or just during the holidays. KSLA’s Jessica Moore is diving into the history of soul food during Black History Month.

If you’re a fan of dishes like okra, greens and yams, thank African ancestors for carrying on their traditions before and after the enslavement period.

“When you hear a lot of people talk about the spiciness in the food in Louisiana, an you hear a lot about how the low country boils and things in South Carolina, those are directly influenced by Africa,” said Sharron Herron-Williams, a professor at SUSLA.

Many slaves were forced to catch their own food, and were given scraps such as pig intestines, pig feet and hog maws, but it turned into something flavorful.

One of the top sellers at family-owned business Walking by Faith is hog maw, the belly of a hog. The family says they love to share with others that their business began with a vision from God during the pandemic.

“We put a lot of passion into it. First of all we pray about our food before we prepare it. God is seeing us through, he is really giving us an overflow. That overflow of customers and sharing of food has roots tying back to when Africans would bring the best of what they had to their community for meet ups, worship or whatever convening there was,” said Annette Rainey, co-owner of Walking by Faith.

