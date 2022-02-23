‘LOOK GOOD, FEEL GOOD’: Dress For Success hosts first ‘Day of Suiting’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dress For Success, a Shreveport-based nonprofit, which works with hundreds of women to build confidence by increasing access to professional clothing, is opening its doors to the community for the inaugural ‘Day of Suiting’ event.

Women who are job hunting, or are simply hoping to add more workplace clothing to their wardrobes, are asked to make an appointment.

Those who do will receive a 30-minute suiting session, leave with professional attire and can also receive resume writing feedback.

Here is what you need to know:

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Dress For Success, 1520 N. Hearne Avenue, #108, Shreveport

Appointments: (318) 674-3509

Tap or click here to learn more about how to make a monetary donation and contribute professional clothing to Dress For Success.

