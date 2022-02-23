INTERACTIVE MAP: ArkLaTex states all land in top 20 on list of 2022′s most ‘sinful’ states

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All three states in the ArkLaTex have landed in the top 20 on WalletHub’s 2022 list of Most Sinful States in America.

For the study, WalletHub compared the 50 states using 47 key indicators or immoral or illicit behavior, considering things like violent crime per capita, excessive drinking, and the share of the population with gambling problems.

Nevada came in first place as the most sinful state in the country, while the #50 spot (least sinful) went to Idaho. In the ArkLaTex, rankings are as follows:

#3 - Texas

#5 - Louisiana

#16 - Arkansas

Of note, Louisiana took the #1 spot when it came to “excesses and vices”, with Arkansas coming in #4 in that category. Louisiana came in 4th place for “anger and hatred” and 8th place for “jealousy.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas was ranked #1 for “anger and hatred” and took 4th place in both the “jealousy” and “excesses and vices” categories. Texas took the top spot in the “lust” category, 6th place for “vanity.” Louisiana also ranked 3rd for “laziness.”

Louisiana tied for 1st with Alaska, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Tennessee for most violent crimes per capita. Louisiana also saw the most thefts per capita. And when it comes to the states with the highest number of adults not exercising, Arkansas ranked 3rd and Louisiana 4th.

And on the fringe of the ArkLaTex, Oklahoma was ranked #15 overall, taking 3rd place in the “greed” category.

Click here for more details about the study.

