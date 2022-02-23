2 females shot at apartment complex on Grimmett Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating gunfire in north Shreveport that has sent at least two females to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

The gunfire at Northwood II Apartments on Grimmett Drive was reported at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when Shreveport police initially sent four units to the scene between West Algonquin Trail and Ute Trail.

Shreveport Fire Department medics dispatched five units to a medical emergency at the same location at 10:28 p.m., according to dispatch records.

Those numbers later grew to a half dozen medic units and 15 police units with an assist from four Caddo Sheriff’s Office units.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

