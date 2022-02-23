Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Marshall to encourage voting in primary

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Marshall on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to encourage people to vote in Texas’ primary election

Dozens of people filled Cajun Tex’s main dining room to support Abbott at his “Get Out the Vote” event. A Texas state representative explained the importance of voting to those in attendance.

“It’s something that we should all value because these folks that affect our lives and certainly the future of our great state and nation. So, I encourage folks to get out and make sure they exercise their right to vote. Every vote does count,” said Texas State Representative for House District 9, Chris Paddie.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from the event.

