Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Marshall to encourage voting in primary

Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in Marshall.
Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in Marshall.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Marshall on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to encourage people to vote in Texas’ primary election

Dozens of people filled Cajun Tex’s main dining room to support Abbott at his “Get Out the Vote” event. A Texas state representative explained the importance of voting to those in attendance.

“It’s something that we should all value because these folks that affect our lives and certainly the future of our great state and nation. So, I encourage folks to get out and make sure they exercise their right to vote. Every vote does count,” said Texas State Representative for House District 9, Chris Paddie.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear more from the event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center
Shreveport police are investigating reports of gunfire at Northwood II apartments on Grimmett...
2 females shot at apartment complex on Grimmett Drive
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street bridge
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
One mother's mission to make sure her child was eating healthy food has turned into a business.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Tre’s Lunchbox
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.Pixabay
Professors share pollution concerns over oil and gas drilling in Caddo Parish
State Fire Marshal: Recent statewide burn ban rescinded