Gov. Edwards travels to Delaware to testify on coastal restoration in La.

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will testify Wednesday, Feb. 23 at a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee field hearing.

Gov. Edwards will speak about the importance of coastal restoration in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards will join Delaware Governor John Carney along with several others to “discuss work on the state level to restore Louisiana’s coastline in the face of multiple hurricanes and the ongoing climate crisis.”

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

Gov. Edwards’ panel is expected to start around 10 a.m.

Click here for streaming information and other updates from the committee.

Gov. Edwards plans to travel back to Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon.

