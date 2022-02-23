Children’s deaths are reminder to do everything possible to prevent COVID-19 infection, doctor says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The deaths of three children, including two under the age of five, during the Omicron surge in Louisiana should serve as a tragic reminder to parents, a pediatric disease specialist said.

“It’s a reminder that although children do better than adults with COVID, there are still serious infections that occur and some deaths,” said Willis-Knighton Health System’s Dr. Joseph Bocchini.

To date, 21 children have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Health Department.

The three who died within the past week also included one between the ages of 5 and 17. Another nine children died as a result of being infected with COVID-19′s Delta variant.

“It’s tragic that it happens,” Bocchini said. “But I think it tells us that it’s really important for our children to follow the mitigation strategies that we have to try and reduce contact with COVID and to do everything we can to prevent infection.”

