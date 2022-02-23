BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Tre’s Lunchbox

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As part of Black History Month, KSLA News 12 continues to highlight African American leaders who have made significant contributions to the ArkLaTex.

One business owner is explaining the inspiration behind Tre’s Lunchbox and how she’s helping families make healthy decisions for their children’s meals during the early stages. For her, it’s more than a lesson on healthy eating, but also a lesson about self-love.

One mother's mission to make sure her child was eating healthy food has turned into a business. (Marie Jones)

“Our plates basically serve as a communication tool between a parent and a child. It gets the conversation started. You are special. Even as an adult you need to be seen, heard, and celebrated. The plate is a healthy plate. It is made from 100 percent bamboo. It is great for the environment. It has a suction based bottom so that it sticks to the smooth surface. It serves as a reminder for portion control. It serves as a reminder to put nutritional meals on their plate,” said Desiree Mingo, owner of Tre’s Lunchbox. “It is important to feed their brains and mind and the plate is a representation to make them feel special so they are seen and heard. This is a great conversation starter for our friends who are non African American too. While Tre’s Lunchbox was created to look like African American boys or girls, it is a great conversation starter about race and how to be kind and how to be a respectful human.”

