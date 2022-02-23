Getting Answers
Barksdale says no change to mission status despite rumors otherwise

Barksdale airman inspects B-52 inside hangar at Barksdale AFB.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Despite rumors swirling about Barksdale Air Force Base changing its readiness level due to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, the 2nd Bomb Wing has confirmed there has been no change in its mission posture.

BAFB officials say while many veterans are familiar with what goes on at the base in a general sense, they may not be completely informed about current operations.

“The Striker Airmen and Guardians of the 2nd Bomb Wing are always ready to provide the nation with winning combat power,” said 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Colonel Mark Dmytryszyn. “As our daily missions continue, we remain at the ready for the nation. At such time as we are directed by our civilian and military leadership, we will adjust our mission posture, and support the adjustments of both Air Force Global Strike Command and Eighth Air Force. The members of Striker Nation remain focused on our provision of long-range strike capabilities as we serve the nation, our Allies and partners, through the provision of global power.”

B-52 bombers assigned to BAFB will continue their local missions at this time, Barksdale officials say.

