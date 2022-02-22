Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested three teens accused of shooting and killing a John Ehret student earlier this week.

Family members say 16-year-old Ahmad Howard was gunned down in Marrero on Mon., Feb. 21 while he was walking to a bus stop.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Betty Street around 7:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, deputies announced the arrest of twin brothers Davon and Daveon Gilmore, both 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old. The three were charged with second-degree murder, Capt. Jason Rivarde confirmed.

Daveon was booked on additional charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting last August where deputies say he opened fire on a home in Marrero.

