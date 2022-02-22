Getting Answers
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop

Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).(JPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested three teens accused of shooting and killing a John Ehret student earlier this week.

Family members say 16-year-old Ahmad Howard was gunned down in Marrero on Mon., Feb. 21 while he was walking to a bus stop.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Betty Street around 7:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, deputies announced the arrest of twin brothers Davon and Daveon Gilmore, both 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old. The three were charged with second-degree murder, Capt. Jason Rivarde confirmed.

Daveon was booked on additional charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting last August where deputies say he opened fire on a home in Marrero.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

