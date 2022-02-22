Getting Answers
Shreveport police continue looking for teen who ran away from home in December

Kyndall Fuller, 14, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 15, 2021.
Kyndall Fuller, 14, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 15, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is still looking for a teen girl who ran away from home back in December of 2021.

Police say on Dec. 15, family members reported Kyndall Fuller, 14, as a runaway. She was last seen in the 600 block of David Drive. It’s unknown what she was wearing.

Fuller has black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be in the Sunset Acres or Hollywood Heights areas.

Anyone with information on Fuller’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 or the detective working the case at 318-517-7786.

